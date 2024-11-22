Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCKIY remained flat at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.