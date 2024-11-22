Banana Gun Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $231.70 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $231.70 million and $74.35 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $67.26 or 0.00068310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,343.88 or 0.99872216 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,916.70 or 0.99438400 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,564 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,722.67069402 with 3,444,563.83394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 68.91343667 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $85,917,772.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

