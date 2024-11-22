Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 3,445 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $58.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

