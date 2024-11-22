Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 116,318 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

