Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $268.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.46.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

