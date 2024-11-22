Banco Santander S.A. Sells 43,390 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,390 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after buying an additional 5,592,738 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 499,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

