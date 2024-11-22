Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $3,691,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 4,174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,439 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 20.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 341,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.4 %

OZK stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

