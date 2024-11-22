Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BNED opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.43 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 7.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 77,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

