Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of BNED opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.43 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 7.17%.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
