Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 166,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 102,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $35.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

