BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 27185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

BB Seguridade Participações Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.21 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 77.88% and a net margin of 84.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

