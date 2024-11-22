BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,388,000 after purchasing an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

