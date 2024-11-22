Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.100-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

