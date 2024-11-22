Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $161.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

