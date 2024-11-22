Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $184.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $146.01 and a 1 year high of $185.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
