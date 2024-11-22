Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $230,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

