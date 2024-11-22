Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

