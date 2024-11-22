Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF makes up 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.