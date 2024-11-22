Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 272 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,458,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6,281.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 437,696 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5,577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BHP stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

