Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 6,731 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 226,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,364.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 221,768 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

