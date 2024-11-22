BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.84 and last traded at $112.08. 350,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 809,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 797.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,190 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,485,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioNTech by 283.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,425,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

