BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $98,736.59 or 1.00041561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $5,809.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00010216 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 98,842.01317402 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.