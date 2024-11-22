BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

BKV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other BKV news, insider Mary Rita Valois purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at $275,994. The trade was a 15.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Jimenez bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. This trade represents a 6.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 in the last three months.

BKV stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. BKV has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.16.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

