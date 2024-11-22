B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 640.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a 640.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 target price for the company. Goodbody set a 660.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 450.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

