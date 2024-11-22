B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a 570.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goodbody set a 660.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

