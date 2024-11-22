BNB (BNB) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $618.11 or 0.00635413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $89.01 billion and $2.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,010,547 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,010,573.62. The last known price of BNB is 630.49611325 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2286 active market(s) with $2,792,589,787.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

