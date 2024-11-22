BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $60.04 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $60,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $553.82 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.