BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 19,401 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $44,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $103,392,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $1,302,000.

EDU opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

