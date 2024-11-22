BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 617 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $41,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.09 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.10.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

