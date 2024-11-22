BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,048 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $50,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $58.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

