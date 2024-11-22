Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Booking by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,199.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,457.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,027.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,211.66.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.