Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BOX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,895. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

