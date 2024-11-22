Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $154.67

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 87.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 261.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

