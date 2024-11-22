Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKE opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. Buckle has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Buckle

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $877,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,187,223.40. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,931 shares of company stock worth $6,080,458 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.