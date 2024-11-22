Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Bruce M. Rothstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $794,183.94. The trade was a 29.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

