Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CDPYF stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.