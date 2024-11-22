Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0888 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CDPYF stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.55.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
