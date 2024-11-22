Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 2,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$97,405.40.
Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.54. 1,517,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,439,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.91. The company has a market cap of C$103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.97%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
