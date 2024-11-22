Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 2,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$97,405.40.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.54. 1,517,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,439,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.91. The company has a market cap of C$103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Gerdes Energy Research lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

