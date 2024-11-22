Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

