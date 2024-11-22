Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.88. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Insider Transactions at Candel Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 929,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,835.46. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $193,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

About Candel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

