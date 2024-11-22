Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.88. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.
In other news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 929,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,835.46. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $193,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
