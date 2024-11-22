Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE CCIF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 191,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

