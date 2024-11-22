Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Centene were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 2.0 %

Centene stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

