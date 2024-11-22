Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $191.33 million and approximately $50.44 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98,731.72 or 0.99881804 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,690.27 or 0.99839865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,984,655 tokens. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 605,957,515.3799471 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.31949346 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $54,820,449.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

