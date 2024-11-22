CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

