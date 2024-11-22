CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

CAH opened at $123.30 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

