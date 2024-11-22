CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

