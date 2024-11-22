CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 423,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,426.9% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 625,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

