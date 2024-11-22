CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 135,836 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,836 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $70.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

