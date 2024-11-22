Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,527 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.10. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.