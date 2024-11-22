Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $678.78 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,743,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,382 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $678,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

