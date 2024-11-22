Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $417,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AON by 255.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 98,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $383.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $389.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

