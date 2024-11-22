Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $436,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.